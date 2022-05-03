Report: About 6M adults identify as Afro Latino in the US CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and ANITA SNOW , Associated Press May 3, 2022 Updated: May 3, 2022 5:13 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 FILE - A group calling for the end of deportations marches in the Dominican Day Parade, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in New York. A new report released Monday, May 2, 2022 by Pew Research Center says about 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, a distinction with deep roots in colonial Latin America. That’s about 2% of the adult U.S. population and 12% of the adult Latino population in the U.S. Many Hispanic people identify themselves based on their ancestral countries of origin, their Indigenous roots or racial background. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE -A giant Dominican flag is hoisted by marchers during the Dominican Day Parade," Sunday Aug. 13, 2017, in New York. A new report released Monday, May 2, 2022 by Pew Research Center says about 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, a distinction with deep roots in colonial Latin America. That’s about 2% of the adult U.S. population and 12% of the adult Latino population in the U.S. Many Hispanic people identify themselves based on their ancestral countries of origin, their Indigenous roots or racial background. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player and newly elected member of the baseball hall of fame, David Ortiz, greats fans during a Caribbean Series baseball game between Venezuela and Dominican Republic in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. A new report released Monday, May 2, 2022 by Pew Research Center says about 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, a distinction with deep roots in colonial Latin America. That’s about 2% of the adult U.S. population and 12% of the adult Latino population in the U.S. Many Hispanic people identify themselves based on their ancestral countries of origin, their Indigenous roots or racial background. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
About 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, a distinction with deep roots in colonial Latin America, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. That's about 2% of the adult U.S. population and 12% of the country's adult Latino population.
The center released its latest report on Afro Latino identity Monday, revealing the multiple dimensions of Latino identity.
Written By
CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and ANITA SNOW