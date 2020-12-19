Report: $43 mil in earmarked spending poorly tracked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina legislators handed out $43 million for local projects over the last two years, but most of the organizations receiving that money never showed how they spent the funds, according to the state inspector general.

The Post and Courier reports that the inspector general's review included 16 state agencies that said they got money for hidden earmarks that they would send onto designated organizations. Those agencies never requested that money but received it due to legislators' wishes.