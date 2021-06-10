Repair costs for Aspen gas line sabotage reach $1.4 million

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Black Hills Energy says it has spent about $1.4 million to repair sabotaged natural gas lines that cut heat to Aspen-area homes and businesses in late December. Police say they're still investigating the incident, which cut service to roughly 3,500 residences for three days during the resort town's peak winter season.

Black Hills spokeswoman Carly West told The Aspen Times most of the repair costs for the Dec. 26 incident involved labor for repairs and help from other utilities. The sabotage occurred at three Aspen-area locations, one within the city and two in unincorporated Pitkin County.