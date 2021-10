KENT, Wash. (AP) — A 39-year-old Renton man has been charged in connection with a triple shooting in Kent that killed one man and injured two others, according to King County prosecutors.

Joseph Dixon, who was shot by Valley SWAT officers in a grocery store parking lot in Snohomish County on Monday, is recovering at Harborview Medical Center from a gunshot wound, charging papers say. As of Thursday, Dixon was listed in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.