Renovated Darien DCA’s Thrift Shop reopens for shopping, donations by appointment

The newly renovated Darien Thrift Shop recently reopened with new hours and new management. The newly renovated Darien Thrift Shop recently reopened with new hours and new management. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Renovated Darien DCA’s Thrift Shop reopens for shopping, donations by appointment 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

On Aug. 25, the Darien Community Association Thrift Shop reopened with a makeover after having been closed due to the pandemic.

DCA Thrift Shop Manager Debra Danile spoke about the big day, saying, “Today was spectacular. We had a great turn out.”

Danile was named manager in February.

“I was hoping customers would feel the shop was inviting and easy to navigate, and that was the response I received. I was told the layout and the ease at which customers could find things really made them think they want to come back,” Danile continued.

Danile is a Darien resident and a former assistant manager at Remix Market, a reseller of gently-used furniture, art and housewares.

The DCA Thrift Shop has a new layout to accommodate social distancing rules. One customer said, “It’s great that things are getting back to normal. It’s different, but basically the same experience.”

Another shopper said, “I really did miss shopping a bit so I’m happy I can do that here in Darien.”

Danile said, “We have a great selection of styles and brands for every type of customer — young and old.”

The shop is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all profits go towards the DCA’s mission, including scholarships for Darien High School graduates.

Donations

Donations at the DCA Thrift Shop will only be received by signing up here: dariendca.org/thrift-shop/. No donations will be accepted without an appointment.

Residents are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing during drop-off.

A complete list of acceptable donations under revised guidelines due to COVID-19 is available below. Volunteers will check boxes and bags at drop-off to ensure compliance.

Please note that all items must be freshly laundered.

Acceptable items include:

Any new donations with tags (these do not need to be laundered)

Gently used clothing free from rips, tears, and heavy staining

Gently used hats, ties, handbags, wallets

All children’s books, classic books, and current fiction and nonfiction. Pristine condition coffee table books and gardening books and vintage books

Videos, DVDS, electronics (with cords if applicable)

All jewelry and watches

Housewares: complete sets of plates, utensils, and glassware (no single items will be accepted at this time)

Kitchen appliances - functional and cleaned before drop-off

Linens that are clean and free from heavy staining

Shoes and boots in good condition

China and decorative glassware free from chips and stains

Small pieces of furniture

Artwork, antiques, and collectibles

Decorative vases that are clean

Volunteers are needed to help at the shop. If interested, send an email to emailthriftshop@dariendca.org for a volunteer application.

The DCA Thrift Shop is located in downtown Darien at 996 Post Road, and can be reached by calling 203-655-4552.