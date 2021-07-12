Reno man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 murder

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A northern Nevada judge sentenced 54 year-old Wayne Cameron to life without parole on Monday, three days after a jury found him guilty for shooting a man in a pick-up truck after a traffic-related confrontation.

Cameron shot 29-year-old Jarrod Faust in a south Reno cul de sac in February 2020. He testified last week that he acted in self-defense after seeing Faust's pickup truck nearly hit a passing motorcycle. His attorneys said it was reasonable for him to assume a smoking vape pen that Faust was holding could have been a weapon. They said a lack of eyewitnesses or video record of the shooting made it impossible to know what happened.