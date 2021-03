RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in northern Nevada say a suspect in a Reno homicide was taken into custody over 200 miles (322 kilometers) away after a chase involving officers from multiple agencies.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Humboldt County sheriff's deputies tried unsuccessfully to stop a vehicle getting off Interstate 80 in Winnemucca, which is 148 miles (238 kilometers) northeast of Reno.