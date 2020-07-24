Removal of radioactive soil forces 18-month road closure

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A portion of a St. Louis County road will be closed for a year and a half, in part to remove radioactive soil along a contaminated creek.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the 18-month closure of a stretch of Pershall Road in Hazelwood also will allow for replacement of a bridge.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been removing soil along the north St. Louis County creek for many years. Radioactive waste was illegally dumped there decades ago, causing environmental damage and creating health concerns for people who lived near the creek.

Last year, a report released by a federal agency confirmed that people who lived near Coldwater Creek could face a higher risk of certain types of cancer.