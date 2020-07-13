https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Reminder-Talk-on-bias-privilege-and-race-set-15404726.php
Reminder: Talk on bias, privilege and race set for tonight, Monday, July 13, at 5 p.m.
Photo: Contributed Photo
From 5 to 6:30 p.m. on July 13, Debby Irving will be giving a free virtual talk on Zoom about understanding racism, as it relates to her book, “Waking Up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race.”
The event is called Waking Up White: A Conversation on Bias, Privilege and Race.
To register for the event, visit the YWCA Darien/Norwalk website, and click Events & Activities.
