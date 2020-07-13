Reminder: Talk on bias, privilege and race set for tonight, Monday, July 13, at 5 p.m.

Debby Irving, author of "Waking Up White."

From 5 to 6:30 p.m. on July 13, Debby Irving will be giving a free virtual talk on Zoom about understanding racism, as it relates to her book, “Waking Up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race.”

The event is called Waking Up White: A Conversation on Bias, Privilege and Race.

For more, read here: Darien Library, YWCA, others partner on talk about bias, privilege and race

To register for the event, visit the YWCA Darien/Norwalk website, and click Events & Activities.