Reminder: Connecticut's Sales Tax Free Week runs through Saturday

Connecticut's 20th Sales Tax Free Week runs through Saturday, Aug. 22.

During Sales Tax Free Week, shoppers can purchase most clothing or footwear items priced under $100 without paying the state’s 6.35 percent sales tax. This includes items that are on sale for less than $100.

This exemption applies to each eligible item under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

