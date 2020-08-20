https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Reminder-Connecticut-s-Sales-Tax-Free-Week-runs-15498111.php
Reminder: Connecticut's Sales Tax Free Week runs through Saturday
Photo: State Of Connecticut
Connecticut's 20th Sales Tax Free Week runs through Saturday, Aug. 22.
During Sales Tax Free Week, shoppers can purchase most clothing or footwear items priced under $100 without paying the state’s 6.35 percent sales tax. This includes items that are on sale for less than $100.
This exemption applies to each eligible item under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.
