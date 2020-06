Reminder: Black Lives Matter vigil tonight at Tilley Pond

A photo of George Floyd at a Westport protest on June 5.

There is a Black Lives Matter vigil planned for tonight, Friday, June 19, at Tilley Pond in Darien.

The vigil will begin at 8 p.m. at Tilley Pond Park, on the corner of Lakeside and West Avenue.

For more, read here: Black Lives Matter vigil planned for Friday at Tilley Pond

The purpose of the vigil is to honor the lives lost to brutality from police.