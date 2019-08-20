Regulators OK southwestern Wisconsin power line

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State regulators have approved a contentious power line project in southwestern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Public Service Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve construction of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton.

The project is expected to cost more than $500 million. Costs will be passed on to ratepayers in 12 states, with about $67 million falling to Wisconsin.

Conservation groups, the Citizens Utility Board, Dane and Iowa counties and local governments have lined up to oppose the project, saying it will deliver little renewable energy, damage conservation areas and result in minimal ratepayer savings.

The project still needs approval from the Iowa Utilities Board and federal regulators to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.