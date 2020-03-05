Registration now open for scavenger hunt

The winners of the 2018 Darien Dash: Whitney Scallon, left, Kiera O'Brien, Jim O'Brien, Sophia Condon and Lindsey Turner. For more information, visit darienct.gov/yc or call 203-656-7388.

Registration is now open for the Darien Youth Commission’s third annual townwide scavenger hunt, the Darien Dash, which takes place on Saturday, March 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. Teams partaking in the scavenger hunt will compete to score the most points by answering town-based riddles and visiting participating merchants based on clues. The Darien Dash begins at the Town Hall gym and ends at The Depot Youth Center on Heights Road, where points will be tallied and prizes given to winners.

Participation in the Darien Dash is open to all ages, but requires a vehicle and driver to travel about town, based on answers to riddles. Participants will be limited to the first 25 vehicles to register. Team members may not exceed the number of seat belts in vehicles and signed waivers are required for all participants (parent/guardian must sign waivers for participants under the age of 18). First, second and third place prizes will go to the teams with the most points. In the event of a tie, prizes will be given based on earliest arrival at The Depot.

The Darien Dash is one of many events hosted by the Darien Youth Commission, which develops enrichment programs and activities for youth. It is comprised of both adults and high school students. “We are happy to host this event, which has received such a positive response, for the third year, and are thrilled to offer this exciting activity to families and the youth of the town. Since it is open to all ages, it’s a great way to include everyone in on the fun,” said Alicia Sillars, youth director of the DYC. Registration forms are available at darienct.gov/yc until March 12, or until the maximum number of 25 registrations are taken. The fee is $25 per vehicle. For more information, visit the website or call 203-656-7388.