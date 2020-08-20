Registration now open: Darien Arts Center offers fall classes

The DAC will be following all state COVID-19 protocols. To find out more or to register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. The DAC will be following all state COVID-19 protocols. To find out more or to register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. Photo: Darien Arts Center / Contributed Photos Photo: Darien Arts Center / Contributed Photos Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Registration now open: Darien Arts Center offers fall classes 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Registration is open for Darien Arts Center fall classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music.

The DAC will be following all state Covid-19 protocols. To find out more or to register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall.

Dance

The DAC dance program offers students from age 3 through adult, with the opportunity toparticipate in multiple performances throughout the year.

The DAC Weatherstone Studio converts to a black box performance space, giving DAC students the most performance opportunities in the area.

Fall classes run from Sept. 8 through Jan. 16, 2021. Dance classes for all levels, ages 3 and older include ballet, jazz, hip hop, teen lyrical, teen contemporary, modern, broadway dance, broadway tap, and pointe.

Martial arts

Classes are designed to hone fine motor skills and improve focus and self-discipline, while learning self-defense and having fun.

Open martial arts, ages 8 and older, Monday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 10 to Jan. 14

Teen/adult martial arts, Thursday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m, Sept. 10 to Jan. 14

Music

The DAC music program includes private lessons for guitar, flute, violin, voice, percussion, cello, piano, and composition as well as group classes for both adults and children.

Advanced young composers — Grades 5 to 12, Saturday, 1:15 to 2:45 p.m., Sept. 19 to Dec. 5, $320. Student composers with more experience will work in a workshop setting, writing and critiquing each other's music.

Beginning young composers — Grades 3 to 5, Saturday, 3 to 4 p.m., Sept. 19 to Dec. 5, $210. Beginning composition students will learn the basics of writing music. At the end of the course students will have written several short pieces.

Visual arts

Classes and workshops for children and adults include painting, drawing, calligraphy, portrait sketching and photography. Students work in the spacious DAC Visual Arts Studio and participate in various exhibits at the DAC and around town.

Cartooning session I, grades 1 to 4, Tuesday, 4:10 to 5:35pm, Sept. 22 to Nov. 24, $295. Students will design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip. Storyboards and caricature will also be included. New projects and fun activities are planned each session to accommodate new and returning students.

Cartooning session II, grades 5 to 8, Tuesday, 6 to 7 p.m., Sept. 22 to Nov. 24, $295. Similar to Cartooning Session I but geared towards older students, this class will also guide the students to design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip. Storyboards and caricature will also be included. New projects and fun activities are planned each session to accommodate new and returning students.

Art studio, grades 1 to 5, Wednesday 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Sept. 23 to Nov. 18, $175. Students will create developmentally appropriated art projects using the elements of art. New projects are planned each session to accommodate new and returning students.

Digital photography, grades 5 to 8, Friday, 4:40 to 5:40 p.m., Sept. 25 to Nov. 20, $198. Students of all ages learn to use their digital device to capture amazing photos. Some of the photography skills that will be covered include: rule of thirds, filling the frame, negative space, scale and focal point. Students are to bring their own digital point and shoot camera, or iPhone.

Drawing and painting, grades 5 to 9, Wednesday, 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., Sept. 23 to Nov. 18, $265. All levels are welcome. The class will include traditional and experimental materials. New projects will be planned each session to accommodate new and returning students

Adult drawing

Explorations with Nancy, Thursday 10 to 11 a.m., Sept. 24 to Oct. 29, $195. Throughout this six-week course, Nancy will work with her students to broaden their horizons both in technical skill and material knowledge. She will help each student grow as an artist individually, suiting each artist's personal style, level and interest.

Intro to blackletter calligraphy, adults, Monday 7 to 9 p.m., Oct. 19 to Nov. 23, $315. Blackletter, often called Gothic or Old English, is a dramatic letterform full of impact and contrast created during the reign of Charlemagne. Blackletter is often a favorite of beginner calligraphers as it lends a sense of structure and formality to a handwritten work. Join us as we discover why the pen is indeed mightier than the sword!

Adult portrait sketching, Tuesday 10:45 to 12:15 p.m., Sept. 22 to Oct. 27, $198. All levels are welcome in this drawing class, where you will learn the basic technique of portrait sketching from local artist Joel Flora. Students will learn how to capture individual features and subtle expressions and leave the course with a new understanding of the art of sketching.

Sip and Paint Workshop: Monet’s Waterlilies, adults, Thursday 7 to 9 p.m., Oct. 1, $50. DAC painting instructor and artist Stephanie Lush-Mastriano will lead this vibrant and exciting workshop that is open to beginners or seasoned painters. A beautiful floral still life will be present, and the class will learn how to create their own interpretation of the beautiful scene. All materials will be provided, all levels welcome.

Glass coaster making workshop, adults, Friday 6 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 23, $90. A workshop in glass coaster making. Learn glass cutting, then assemble your own designs using pre-cut glass in assorted shapes and sizes. Includes 4 coasters or 2 larger hanging light catchers for your windows.

Wreathmaking workshop, Adults, Wednesday 7 to 9 p.m., Dec. 2 or 4, $70. This new DAC holiday tradition returns with more dates scheduled. Wreaths and all materials will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring extra decorations to give their wreaths a more personalized look. BYO wine and refreshments.