Registrar: Deadline to change party affiliation for primary is this month

"I Voted" stickers at a polling station on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, on November 6, 2018, in Irvine, Calif. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Darien’s Registrars of Voters want to remind residents that the deadline to change their political party affiliation to vote in the Presidential preference primary on April 28 is Jan. 28. Those interested may change party affiliation in person at the Registrar of Voters Office, Room 110, Darien Town Hall or online at: https://voterregistration.ct.gov/OLVR/welcome.do

If you are registered as an Unaffiliated voter, the deadline is April 27 at noon to apply in person to change party affiliation. Unaffiliated and new voter applications by mail or online must be postmarked or dated by April 23, and received by the office by noon on April 27.

More info: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SOTS/ElectionServices/Calendars/2020Election/April-28-2020-Presidential-Preference-Primary-Calendar.pdf?la=en