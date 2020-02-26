Refusal to pay bill at Darien restaurant results in breach of peace, threatening charges for Greenwich man

A dispute over paying a Darien restaurant bill resulted in several charges and two police responses in one night for a Greenwich man.

On Feb. 21, Darien Police responded to The Goose at 972 Post Road at approximately 9 p.m. for a complaint of a patron refusing to pay his bill.

Darien Police said the suspect, identified as Andrew Herz, 57, of Greenwich, had eaten dinner with another person and was refusing to pay the bill. Police said the manager had allegedly attempted to make arrangements with Herz to insure eventual payment, but Herz had allegedly made threatening remarks in response.

When the manager told Herz he would be calling the police, police said Herz became increasingly abusive. Upon arrival, Darien Police said they attempted to make arrangements with Herz to pay his bill, but Herz allegedly continued to be unreasonable and abusive.

When officers informed Herz that he was going to be placed under arrest, he allegedly resisted handcuffing which caused a commotion in the restaurant. During the struggle, police said an officer was struck by Herz, but did not sustain an injury.

Herz was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Darien Police Department. He was charged with breach of peace, threatening, sixth degree larceny, interfering with an officer and simple assault, and was released on a written promise to appear. Herz is due in court on March 3.

Later that evening, Darien Police again responded to the Goose.

At 11:40 p.m., police said they received a report of a disorderly individual and found Herz allegedly arguing with Goose employees on the sidewalk.

According to police, Herz informed officers that after being released from police custody, he had come to the Goose to retrieve his keys and other personal belongings. When officers spoke with Goose employees, they stated that Herz had not left anything inside the restaurant. When they attempted to explain this to Herz, he allegedly became verbally abusive and spit on two of them.

Herz also allegedly threw rocks at the windows of the restaurant. A patron/witness confirmed this version of events, police said. Herz denied the above, according to police, stating he just came to retrieve his belongings.

Officers informed Herz that none of his belongings were in the building and Herz was issued a misdemeanor summons for the above charge.

He was released on the scene on a written promise to appear, and is due in court on March 3.