Red Cross plans another blood drive at Chicago's Navy Pier

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's Navy Pier and the Red Cross are partnering up for a second blood drive this month.

Navy Pier has been closed since March 21 under Illinois' stay-at-home order, but the large space was used for an initial blood drive on Monday.

Officials said 100 donors participated in the first event.

The next blood drive will be held May 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. People who want to donate must schedule an appointment online with the Red Cross.

The web site also has information about other upcoming blood drives hosted at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Field Museum and the Chicago Cubs' front office.