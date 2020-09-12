Recounts underway after record-breaking state primary

Recounts are underway in several close races after Tuesday’s state primary.

The secretary of state’s office says 304,671 ballots were cast in the primaries in which voters selected nominees for governor, Congress and the state Legislature. The total easily surpassed the previous record for a state primary, which was 228,432 ballots cast in 2018.

On Tuesday, there were 156,976 Democratic ballots and 147,695 Republican ballots.

More than 40% of the Democratic ballots were absentee, while only 16% of Republicans voted by absentee ballot. Under temporary changes to state law, anyone concerned about the coronavirus pandemic was allowed to vote absentee.

Recounts were being held Saturday for Republicans competing in a state House district that includes Gilford and Meredith, as well as the town of Derry. There also was a recount for Democrats competing in Manchester’s Ward 1. Other recounts are set for Monday and Tuesday.