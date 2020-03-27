Records to be released on Nevada prostitute employee ruling

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation must release records used to determine that prostitutes in legal brothels are employees not independent contractors.

The decision stems from a department ruling in 2016 that said prostitutes were employees of the Lyon County brothel and that operators must contribute to the unemployment compensation trust fund like other businesses, the Nevada Appeal reported.

Operators of the Love Ranch near Carson City filed a public records request asking for the release of the audit records which led to the ruling, including any records related to the audit and audits and decisions involving other brothels, operators said. They agreed personal confidential information could be redacted.

Department officials refused to release the records, arguing that the information is confidential and exempt from disclosure.

District Judge Todd Russell disagreed, ruling in favor of the brothel operators. The state appealed.

“Because we conclude that (state statute) does not categorically exempt the requested records from disclosure, we affirm the district court’s order granting Love Ranch’s petition and compelling DETR to comply with the request,” Justice Abbi Silver said, adding the records were not confidential by law.