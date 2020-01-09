Record traffic on toll bridge could show improving economy

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Here's one possible measure of an improving economy: Traffic on a toll bridge that connects the states of New Jersey and Delaware.

The News Journal in Wilmington reported Thursday that a record number of vehicles crossed the Delaware Memorial Bridge from New Jersey into the First State in 2019.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority said that more than 18.2 million vehicles drove across the span last year. The record had been 17.8 million in 2016.

The bridge crosses the Delaware River outside of Wilmington. Passenger vehicles pay $5 for traveling into Delaware from New Jersey.

Officials said the record traffic could be associated with the improving economy, stable gasoline prices and other factors.