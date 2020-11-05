Record COVID-19 deaths recorded in grim start to November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The first week of November has produced bleak results for cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

State health officials said Thursday the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the last day reached a record high of 22, increasing the state's death toll in the first five days of November to 57. The state has recorded 482 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths included 14 men and eight women, of which eight were over 80 years old, nine were in their 70s, four in their 60s and one in their 50s.

The updated report showed 1,360 positive tests in the last day. Johns Hopkins University researchers have confirmed 1,672 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new cases per capita.

North Dakota also set a record for virus deaths on Thursday with 29.

There are 475 people being treated in hospitals across South Dakota. Of those, 92 are assigned to intensive care units. About 68 percent of the hospital beds around the state are currently occupied.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.