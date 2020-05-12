Recipients thank Darien Scouts for face shield donations

Christopher, Caera and Kevin Cope, all three Scouts from Troops 53 and 219, work together around the family table to make protective face shields for community healthcare workers. Christopher, Caera and Kevin Cope, all three Scouts from Troops 53 and 219, work together around the family table to make protective face shields for community healthcare workers. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Recipients thank Darien Scouts for face shield donations 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The OB/GYN department at Greenwich Hospital gave a big thank you to the Darien Scouts for creating and delivering protective face shields to hospital staff in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. To date, Darien Scouts have constructed and delivered over 2,000 face shields for local healthcare providers and businesses.

In addition to Greenwich Hospital, shields were delivered to Stamford Hospital and Tully Center, Post 53, St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Yale/New Haven Hospital, and multiple nursing homes and assisted living facilities including Casena Care and the Residence at Selleck Woods. Expressing gratitude upon receipt of their donation, the administrator at Casena Care emotionally responded, “Nobody thinks of us.”

Darien Scouts began this project after talking with a doctor at Stamford Hospital who had created a YouTube video about how to make these urgently needed shields. The Scouts had to use their resourcefulness to track down all of the needed materials or adequate substitutes as sources were limited. They have already doubled their initial goal of 1,000 shields.

This project has allowed Darien Scouts to continue their important mission of providing community service during this unprecedented time of separation. Over 50 Scout families have already participated and the project continues to evolve. The effort has been extended to help protect food workers at Middlesex who are providing student lunches for the district, Heights Pizza delivery workers, and both a dental office and hair salon that are eager to open with adequate protection.

Darien Scouts have continued to operate virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has programs for grades K-12. For more information or to make a donation, please contact darienscouts@gmail.com