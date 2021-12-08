Recall vote tightens for Seattle socialist in latest count

SEATTLE (AP) — The vote in a recall effort against a socialist Seattle City Councilmember tightened considerably Wednesday as more mail ballots were counted, meaning it would be at least another day until it was clear whether the controversial lawmaker would be ousted.
Kshama Sawant Sawant, 48, an economics professor, is the longest-tenured council member. The latest results showed just over 50% of voters favoring Sawant's recall — closer than the 53% figure after the initial tally Tuesday night.