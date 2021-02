January Property Transfers

23 Waterbury Lane - Drew Greenwood & Leslie Gail to Gary & Sarah Godshaw for $2,900,000. Appraised value of $2,265,700. Assessed value of $1,585,990.

1 Deerfield Road - Harbor Point Partners LLC to Paul & Nia Miller for $2,549,000. Appraised value of $2,617,000. Assessed value of $1,831,900.

9 Hamilton Lane - Ronald Andrea to Eric & Carolynn Ahlstrom for $2,240,000. Appraised value of $1,825,100. Assessed value of $1,277,570.

215 Leroy Avenue - Blakely & Yuri Larrabee to Benjamin Kennedy Crosswell & Alexandra Dupoint for $1,762,500. Appraised value of $1,696,700. Assessed value of $1,187,690.

78 Stanton Road - Stephen Mulderig to Matthew Truax & Kelly Margaret for $1,740,000. Appraised value of $1,484,600. Assessed value of $1,039,220.

8 Holly Lane - Barry Sheldon to Jon Gannon & Huiming Hu for $1,671,000. Appraised value of $1,671,000 Assessed value of $914,970.

12 Plymouth Road - James Bosek to Thomas Devlin & Samara Barend for $1,662,500. Appraised value of $1,830,300. Assessed value of $1,281,210.

75 Delafield Island Road - Peter Dragone to Jonathan & Sarah Shaub for $1,625,000. Appraised value of $1,598,400. Assessed value of $1,118,880.

21 Patricia Lane - Craig Schorr to Meltem & Emre Seli for $1,616,000. Appraised value of $1,420,400. Assessed value of $994,280.

19 Patricia Lane - Richard Terhune to Jaqueline Lerner & Christopher Byrne for $1,325,000. Appraised value of $1,258,900. Assessed value of $881,230.

52 Blueberry Lane - Madeline Gilligan to Simon Stacke & Shara Walerstein Venezia for $1,320,950. Appraised value of $1,248,900. Assessed value of $874,230.

15 Sylvan Road - Linda Lewis to Danielle Roever & Brendan McTague for $1,255,150. Appraised value of $1,214,400. Assessed value of $850,080.

14 Five Mile Rive Road - Patricia Street & Wendy Baharian to JMM Investments Fairfield LLC for $1,225,000. Appraised value of $1,402,600. Assessed value of $981,820.

44 Tulip Tree Lane - Julia & Geddes Johnson to Candace Hewit for $1,220,000. Appraised value of $1,062,800. Assessed value of $743,960.

27 Country Club Road - Steven Gorey to Scott Andrew Stewart & Katie Clore for $1,146,000. Appraised value of $999,800. Assessed value of $699,860.

23 Bailey Avenue - Richard & Melissa Costantino to Liam & Krystle Healy for $1,100,000. Appraised value of $969,100. Assessed value of $678,370.