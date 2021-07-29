Ravages of COVID surge evident inside Missouri hospital SARAH BLAKE MORGAN and JIM SALTER, Associated Press July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 11:43 a.m.
1 of9 Registered Nurse Chris Murphy walks 31-year-old Daryl Barker through breathing techniques inside Lake Regional Hospital's Intensive Care Unit on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Osage Beach, Mo. Murphy, an Army veteran who served as a Combat Medic in Iraq often leans on the resiliency he learned in the military to fight off mental fatigue. Sarah Blake Morgan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Billie Barker with her son Brody, 6, uses her cellphone to speak with her husband, Daryl, who is on the other side of the window inside his room at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Mo., on Monday, July 26, 2021. It was the 17th day the 31-year-old spent in the ICU battling COVID-19 as cases continue to rise across the state. Sarah Blake Morgan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Six-year-old Brody Barker waves to his father, Daryl, from outside his hospital room on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Osage Beach, Mo. Brody and his mother, Billie, have spent nearly three weeks camped outside Lake Regional Hospital's Intensive Care Unit as Barker recovers from COVID-19. "I think that him being able to see us made him fight more," she said. Sarah Blake Morgan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Family members gather outside Daryl Barker's window at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Mo., on Monday, July 26, 2021. Daryl was one of 10 family members to become infected with COVID-19 but the 31-year-old's case was by far the worst. None had chosen to be vaccinated, a trend being seen as the delta variant spreads across Missouri's younger population. Sarah Blake Morgan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Billie Barker, with her son Brody, 6, uses her cellphone to speak with her husband, Daryl, as he sits inside his room at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Mo., on Monday, July 26, 2021. It was the 17th day the 31-year-old spent in the ICU battling COVID-19 as cases continue to rise across the state. Sarah Blake Morgan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A framed photo of his family sits in front of Daryl Barker as he slowly recovers from COVID-19 inside Lake Regional Hospital's ICU in Osage Beach, Mo., on Monday, July 26, 20021. Barker had chosen not to be vaccinated against the virus but his long hospitalization has forced him to reconsider. Sarah Blake Morgan/AP Show More Show Less
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Daryl Barker was passionately against a COVID-19 vaccination, and so were his relatives. Then 10 of them got sick and Barker, at just 31, ended up in a Missouri intensive care unit fighting for his life.
It's a scenario playing out time and again at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, where 22 people died from the virus in the first 23 days of July. Many other hospitals across Missouri are fighting the same battle, the result of the fast-spreading delta variant invading a state with one of the nation's lowest vaccination rates, especially in rural areas.
