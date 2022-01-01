Rally in Baghdad on anniversary of Iranian general's death Jan. 1, 2022 Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 8:01 a.m.
Supporters and members of the Popular Mobilization Forces chant slogans in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
BAGHDAD (AP) — Chanting anti-American slogans, hundreds of people rallied in the Iraqi capital Saturday to mark the anniversary of the killing of a powerful Iranian general and a top Iraqi militia leader in a U.S. drone strike.
The crowd called for the expulsion of remaining American forces from Iraq during the demonstration commemorating the airstrike at Baghdad airport. The strike killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.