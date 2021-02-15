Rain sets off Indonesia landslide; 2 dead, 16 missing

National Search and Rescue Agency/AP

NGANJUK, Indonesia (AP) — Torrential rains triggered a landslide on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing at least two people and leaving 16 others missing, as emergency personnel digging with their bare hands and farm tools desperately sought to unearth more victims on Monday, officials said.

Hundreds of rescuers, including soldiers, police and volunteers, took part in the search for the missing in the village of Selopuro in East Java’s Nganjuk district to search for possible victims, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati.