Skip to main content
News

Rafael Nadal vence a Casper Ruud en la final de Abierto de Francia; su 14to título en Roland Garros y 22do de Grand Slam

Associated Press

PARÍS (AP) — Rafael Nadal vence a Casper Ruud en la final de Abierto de Francia; su 14to título en Roland Garros y 22do de Grand Slam.

Written By
Associated Press