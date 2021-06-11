Racial tensions simmer as Southern Baptists hold key meeting DAVID CRARY, TRAVIS LOLLER and PETER SMITH, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 10:23 a.m.
Dwight McKissic, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church, speaks during services in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, June 6, 2021. In December 2020, McKissic was one of the co-signers of a statement by a multiethnic group of Southern Baptists asserting that systemic racial injustice is a reality. "Some recent events have left many brothers and sisters of color feeling betrayed and wondering if the SBC is committed to racial reconciliation," the statement said.
Dwight McKissic, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church, speaks during services in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, June 6, 2021. McKissic is endorsing white pastor Ed Litton of Redemption Church in Saraland, Ala., for the presidency of the Southern Baptist Convention in 2021.
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 10, 2014 file photo, the Rev. Ronnie Floyd, center, of Cross Church in northwest Arkansas, hugs the Rev. Dwight McKissic, right, of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, after Floyd was elected the new president of the Southern Baptist Convention during its annual meeting in Baltimore. Ahead of the June 2021 meeting, Asian American and Hispanic participation increased, prompting Floyd to hail America's diversity as "an amazing opportunity" for future growth.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Race-related tensions within the Southern Baptist Convention are high heading into a national meeting next week. The election of a new SBC president and debate over the concept of systemic racism may prove pivotal for some Black pastors as they decide whether to stay in the denomination or leave.
It could be a watershed moment for America's largest Protestant denomination. The SBC was founded before the Civil War as a defender of slavery, and only in 1995 did it formally apologize for that legacy — yet since 2000 its Black membership has been increasing while white membership declines.
