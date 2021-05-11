Race massacre commission leader rips gov for signing bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A leader of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission sent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt a scathing letter on Tuesday over Stitt's signing of a bill that prohibits the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism in Oklahoma schools.
Phil Armstrong, the commission's project manager, said the commission was “gravely disappointed" that neither Stitt nor a representative chose to attend a meeting Monday night to discuss the signing of House Bill 1775. Stitt is also a member of the commission.