RTM to hold virtual meeting Monday night, public must register in advance to watch

The Veterans Circle at Town Hall. The Veterans Circle at Town Hall. Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close RTM to hold virtual meeting Monday night, public must register in advance to watch 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Representative Town Meeting will be holding a virtual meeting Monday night on April 27 at 8 p.m. Topics include voting on the proposed tax deferment for residents and deciding how to handle this year’s budget process in light of the pandemic.

The public can join the RTM Meeting to watch from a computer, tablet or smartphone.

Though the agenda, which you can view here, currently says the RTM will vote on empowering the Board of Finance to approve the budget, that item has since been rendered moot by clarifying order from the governor. Read more about that discussion here.

The meeting will not be held live on Darien TV 79 but will be recorded and posted to TV 79’s vimeo channel here as soon as possible. To watch live, the public must register in advance.

To register: visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8250834617321465100.

Once you register, you will get an email about joining the webinar.

Read more about this meeting and coverage of the meeting at DarienTimes.com.