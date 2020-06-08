RTM to hold budget vote Monday night, residents must register to watch

Darien’s Representative Town Meeting will hold its annual vote on Darien’s budget and setting if the town’s mill rate on Monday, June 8, at 8 p.m. The road to this budget this year was a long one, given the obstacles of meeting in person for the pandemic, as well as the financial strains of it.

The meeting will be virtual. Residents interested in watching should register for the meeting at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6355691087671185677

After registering, residents will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The warning includes “consideration and action on the July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 Budget recommended by the Board of Finance.” Read the entire warning here.

Including:

— Appropriation from the reserve fund for capital & non-recurring expenditures: $2,291.845

— Appropriations in the general fund selectmen’s operating budget: $ 45,365,691

— Education Operating Budget $ 102,496,378

— Total Appropriations in the General Fund $ 147,862,069

— Establish mill rate at 16.36

— Consideration and action on appropriation of $216,756.00 to be used to capitalize the first interest payment for the Ox Ridge School Project

It is expected that a Vimeo for this meeting will be available through Channel 79 shortly after the meeting.