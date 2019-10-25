REPORT: Police 'stop and frisk' practices target blacks

CHICAGO (AP) — A report prepared by a former federal judge found the Chicago Police Department's "stop and frisk" practices disproportionately target black pedestrians.

Former U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlander Keys found about 70% of all pedestrian stops are conducted on African Americans in Chicago. The report notes African Americans make up only 33% of the city's population.

Keys oversees a 2015 settlement agreement between the city of Chicago and the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois over how the department conducts stop and frisk activity.

The review by Keys also found supervisors assisting officers in revising reports to make it appear the stops were constitutional. He says those actions undermine the agreement to ensure officers conduct legitimate and justified street stops and frisks.

Department officials issued a statement noting data reviewed by the judge was from 2017. The department says improvements have been made since then.