DARIEN — Zach McEwan grew up watching his father, Marc, dedicating himself to helping others without ever seeking recognition.

But now 40 years later, Noroton Heights volunteer firefighter is getting the honors many believe he deserves, with First Selectman Jayme Stevenson declaring Aug. 4 as “Marc McEwan Day.”

“This was quite a surprise,” Marc said about the honor presented to him at a special ceremony Aug. 4.

Noroton Heights Fire Department President Malchay Tracey, Board of Directors member Carleen Wood, and Zach decided to surprise Marc, and his son says “it was a success. My dad was touched to be honored in such a way and was completely surprised and humbled with the experience.”

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, both volunteer firefighters, Marc joined the Noroton Heights Fire Department four decades ago. And, he says, time has gone by in the blink of an eye.

“It’s rewarding. ... I’ve had a great run, and it’s not over yet,” said Marc, also the town’s deputy fire marshal and emergency management director. “I took what I loved and kept going. I built a career I am happy with, and I am happy my children have traveled the same path.”

Marc’s oldest son, Brian, is a dispatcher, and his middle son, Jamie, is also a career firefighter and paramedic.

“I can’t remember a time where he has ever asked for anything in return and with this selfless dedication to family and community,” Zach said about his father. “... He has influenced myself and my brothers to follow in his footsteps. Growing up, all I wanted to do was to be like my dad. He is the reason I joined Darien EMS and Noroton Heights Fire Department. It was second nature to volunteer and to help people when they needed it the most.”

Zach is now the Noroton Heights fire chief, which makes his father proud.

“It is so rewarding to see them grow up and mirror what I’ve done ... and I love fact (Zach) is the chief,” Marc said.

“My two older brothers and I have made our careers out of our passion to help others,” Zach said. “My dad surely looked up to his grandfather and father who were both volunteer firefighters as well.”

Marc has lived in the town nearly all his life. He became a volunteer firefighter at Noroton Heights out of high school. He also worked for the Norwalk Fire Department as a dispatcher for a time, but he said this experience made him realize volunteer firefighting was his calling.

“Darien’s volunteer fire service is a unique and important thread in the fabric of our community,” Stevenson said. “It is truly wonderful to celebrate Marc’s 40 years as a dedicated volunteer firefighter and to recognize the three generations of the McEwan family who have served our town in that capacity. Very special indeed.”

While volunteering at first, Marc worked for a utility company, until he was hired by the town as deputy fire marshal in 1996. He has since added emergency management director to his resume.

“I never look for an excuse not to go to work,” Marc said. “I love working here. People in Darien are so lucky because there are so many who volunteer their time for the betterment of others. I am just one of many who take time to help the community they love. A way of life ... I wouldn’t change anything.”

