‘Quick reads’ — DCA’s virtual summer book group returns next week

Virtual summer 'quick reads' book group returns, featuring a discussion of Waiting for Eden, moderated by Esther Bushell.

The DCA’s next virtual summer book group is a discussion of Elliot Ackerman’s Waiting for Eden. Part mystery, part thriller, part unconventional love story, this novel explores with gravity and sensitivity the profound questions of love and fidelity, duty and honor, and how one creates a life worth living. This short book is less than 200 pages. On Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. a certified bioethicist will co-moderate with Esther Bushell, and offer her perspective about the issues raised.

Bushell taught English at Greenwich High School, and when she retired in 2003, she created Literary Matters and began a second career as a book group facilitator. Literary Matters also hosts book events for authors such as E.L. Doctorow, David Brooks, Jim Lehrer, Nicholas Kristof, Jon Meacham, Lori Gottlieb, and Tara Westover.

The session will be held virtually on Zoom. A meeting link and password will be emailed the day before to all enrollees. Copies of the book are available at Barrett Bookstore.

Ticket price for the event is $15 DCA members/$20 public. To support the DCA and events like this, please contribute if you can when you register. Register online by Monday, July 27 at dariendca.org, or contact the DCA at 203-655-9050 extension 10. Enrollment limite