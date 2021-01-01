Questions surround start of plastic bag ban in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delawareans can look ahead to the New Year knowing that they will have one less thing to worry about. No longer will shoppers have to wrestle with that age-old question: paper or plastic?
Under a new law aimed at reducing plastic pollution along roads and waterways, grocery stores and many other retailers in Delaware will be prohibited from providing thin “single-use” plastic bags at the checkout counter starting Jan. 1. Customers will have to rely on paper bags, pay at the checkout for thicker, “reusable” plastic bags, or bring their own bags with them.