Questions and anger over Chicago's lack of foot chase policy

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department was well aware of how dangerous foot chases could be long before officers shot and killed two people who had run away from them late last month. It also knew how important it was to have a written policy for what officers should and shouldn't do in such situations.
Four years after the Department of Justice issued a scathing report saying too many Chicago police chases were unnecessary or ended with officers shooting people they didn't need to and two years after a judge signed off on a consent decree requiring the department to adopt a foot pursuit policy, it still doesn't have one.