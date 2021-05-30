Quarantine art project earns 9-year-old a service award

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Annabelle Brislin sat on the front porch of her home in South Columbus last Sunday afternoon, with her art supplies strewn around her.
The 9-year-old Columbus native — and most recently the youngest person to ever win a Main Street Service Award, which Main Street Columbus gives to volunteers who serve the downtown community — had several glass jars, Christmas ornaments and oyster shells around her, all painted with vibrant metallic blues, pinks, purples and other bright colors. One hot pink jar had a ribbon tied around the top, a candle placed inside and was inscribed with the words “she can sing a song.” Another, a jar whose green paint swirled into yellow, said “always believe in love.”