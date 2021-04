QUAPAW, Okla. (AP) — The former chairman and secretary-treasurer for the Quapaw Nation have been charged in tribal court with embezzlement, abuse of office and other charges.

Former Chairman John Berrey was charged Friday with 11 criminal counts, while former Secretary-Treasurer Tamara Smiley-Reeves was charged with seven counts. Each count is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Some counts also are punishable by permanent ban from the tribe.