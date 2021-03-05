Quake-ravaged part of Croatia sees gaping sinkholes emerge DARKO BANDIC, Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 3:09 a.m.
1 of11 This aerial photo shows a sinkhole in the village of Mececani, central Croatia, Thursday, March 4, 2021. A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital Zagreb is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after December's 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people and caused widespread destruction. Scientists have been flocking to Mecencani and other villages in the sparsely-inhabited region for observation and study. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 This aerial photo shows a sinkhole in the village of Mececani, central Croatia, Thursday, March 4, 2021. A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital Zagreb is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after December's 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people and caused widespread destruction. Scientists have been flocking to Mecencani and other villages in the sparsely-inhabited region for observation and study. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 This aerial photo shows a sinkhole in the village of Mececani, central Croatia, Thursday, March 4, 2021. A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital Zagreb is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after December's 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people and caused widespread destruction. Scientists have been flocking to Mecencani and other villages in the sparsely-inhabited region for observation and study. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 This aerial photo shows a sinkhole in the village of Mececani, central Croatia, Thursday, March 4, 2021. A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital Zagreb is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after December's 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people and caused widespread destruction. Scientists have been flocking to Mecencani and other villages in the sparsely-inhabited region for observation and study. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 This aerial photo shows sinkholes in the village of Mececani, central Croatia, Thursday, March 4, 2021. A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital Zagreb is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after December's 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people and caused widespread destruction. Scientists have been flocking to Mecencani and other villages in the sparsely-inhabited region for observation and study. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 This photo shows a sinkhole under a house in the village of Mececani, central Croatia, Thursday, March 4, 2021. A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital Zagreb is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after December's 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people and caused widespread destruction. Scientists have been flocking to Mecencani and other villages in the sparsely-inhabited region for observation and study. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 This aerial photo shows a sinkhole in the village of Mececani, central Croatia, Thursday, March 4, 2021. A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital Zagreb is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after December's 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people and caused widespread destruction. Scientists have been flocking to Mecencani and other villages in the sparsely-inhabited region for observation and study. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
MECENCANI, Croatia (AP) — After the deadly earthquake came the sinkholes.
A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital, Zagreb, is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after December's 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people and caused widespread destruction.