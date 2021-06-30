Putin reveals he was vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 12:23 p.m.
1 of5 Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his annual live call-in show in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Speaking in a live call-in program Wednesday, Vladimir Putin has voiced hope that the country could avoid a nationwide lockdown amid a surge of new infections. (Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Sergei Savostyanov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A group of people some of them wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus stand in line to get a coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination point in Gorky Park in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Russia was among the first in the world to announce and deploy a coronavirus vaccine last year, but so far only about 23 million, just over 15% of the population have received at least one vaccine shot. Hampered by widespread vaccine hesitancy and limited production capacity, Russia's vaccination rates have picked up in recent weeks, after authorities in many regions made shots mandatory for employees in certain sectors. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A waiter serves customers outside the Moments bar as they haven't got QR codes of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Restaurants and cafes in Moscow on Monday began requesting that patrons provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test as the Russian capital faces a surge of new infections. As proof of vaccination for entering a restaurant, customers must visit a government website and get a QR code, a digital pattern designed to be read by a scanner. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin revealed Wednesday that he had received the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, stressing the importance of getting vaccinated amid a surge of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Russia.
During an annual call-in show taking pore-screened question s, Putin voiced hope the immunization drive could help avoid a nationwide lockdown.
Written By
DARIA LITVINOVA