Push to stop House map carving Nashville has legal obstacles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrats and voting rights organizations have blasted Tennessee Republicans for what they say is a brazen effort to dilute the state's Black vote by carving up booming Nashville into three likely GOP-controlled congressional districts. But their legal path for getting the new Republican-authored U.S. House map altered faces significant obstacles.
A challenge against the map would likely hinge on arguing in federal court that Republicans diluted the power of minorities based on race, according to legal experts, though an effort in state court can't be ruled out. Tennessee Republicans say their plan complies with the law and boosts Nashville's influence from one House member to three.