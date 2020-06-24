Purdue expels student for racist statements on social media

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has expelled an undergraduate student for “racist and despicable” statements he made on social media.

Purdue said in a news release Tuesday that Daniels determined that repeated statements posted by Maxwell Lawrence “appear plainly intended to incite others and therefore create a risk of public safety issues in the current environment.”

Purdue policy allows for summary suspension or expulsion if a student’s behavior poses a threat to the safety and security of the university’s community, property or its ability to maintain normal operations.

Purdue’s student newspaper, The Exponent, first reported on Friday that the student, an incoming sophomore, posted a video on the website TikTok pretending to run over Black Lives Matter protesters and made racist comments in a group chat.

Lawrence did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.