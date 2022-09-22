Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 12:15 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of20 A man points to a home that was collapsed by Hurricane Fiona at Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 View of a damaged bridge after Hurricane Fiona hit Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 View of a house that was washed away by Hurricane Fiona at Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Members of the National Guard deliver water to the residents of Punta Diamante in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 View of a damaged bridge after Hurricane Fiona hit Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 A National Guardsman delivers water to the residents of Punta Diamante in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, after the area was hit by Hurricane Fiona. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows flooded fields and sediment runoff after the passing the Hurricane Fiona, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of20 A National Guardsman greets a neighbor after delivering water to the residents of Punta Diamante in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 This combination of two satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows above, a Jan. 18, 2022 view of a bridge over the Rio Grande de Arecibo before the passing the Hurricane Fiona, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, and a photo of the damaged bridge after the passing of Hurricane Fiona, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less
14 of20 View of a house that was washed away by Hurricane Fiona at Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 This combination of two satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows above, a Jan. 18, 2022 view of a bridge over the Rio Grande de Arecibo before the passing the Hurricane Fiona, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, and a photo after the passing of Hurricane Fiona, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less
17 of20 Fallen trees lay over the Ports of Call Resort entrance after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Vivian Tyson/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Fallen palm trees lay over the Ports of Call Resort entrance after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Vivian Tyson/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona left dozens of families stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach people four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding.
For now, government officials are working with religious groups, nonprofits and others braving landslides, thick mud and broken asphalt by foot to provide food, water and medicine for people in need, but they are under pressure to clear a path so vehicles can enter isolated areas soon.