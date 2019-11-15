Public welcome to Darien Land Trust annual meeting Sunday

The Darien Land Trust will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting on on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 5p.m., at Wee Burn Country Club.

Corrie Folson-O’Keefe, Director of Bird Conservation for Audubon CT will be our keynote speaker, sharing her knowledge about the Important Bird Areas (IBA’s) program and also touching on the importance of DLT properties to birds. CT ranks sixth in the U.S. in terms of bird watching interest!

A short business meeting will precede the presentation and DLT Members will be asked to approve a slate of Board of Trustees, including new Trustees Kara Bohnsack, Phil Peters, and Penny Wilson.

Refreshments and drinks will be available after the meeting.