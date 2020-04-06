Public comment extended on Lake Erie water quality plan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A public comment period on the status of water quality in Lake Erie has been extended until mid-June, state officials said.

People can weigh in on a draft of the Lake Erie Adaptive Management Plan until June 19, according to Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

The goal of the extension is to ensure that residents who are interested have ample opportunity to offer their views on the draft plan, including at a public information meeting in early June.

The plan is a companion document to the 2018 Michigan Lake Erie Domestic Action Plan and describes the status of water quality in Michigan’s portion of the Lake Erie Basin. It includes a list of planning and implementation actions Michigan will take to achieve nutrient reduction targets.

Comments on the draft plan will be accepted through email at EGLE-LakeErieDAP@Michigan.gov; and by mail to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, Water Resources Division, Attn: Lake Erie AM DAP, P.O. Box 30458, Lansing, MI 48909.

Copies can be requested by contacting Kimberly Passick at (517) 284-5053 or PassickK@michigan.gov.