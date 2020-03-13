Providence Municipal Court closes; Rhode Island casinos open

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence Municipal Court has closed until further notice, as the nation deals with the threat from the new coronavirus.

Chief Judge Frank Caprio said in a statement Thursday that anyone with a trial date in the court will receive a new summons in the coming days.

Fines can still be paid in person at the Providence Public Safety Complex.

There are five positive of presumptive positives cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Health. There have also been 126 negative tests.

Tests for 29 others are pending. There are about 275 people in the state under self-quarantine.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

___

CASINOS STAY OPEN

Rhode Island's two casinos are staying open despite the new coronavirus scare.

The Twin River Casino in Lincoln and the Tiverton Casino Hotel have postponed or canceled concerts and other events, but otherwise remain open.

Twin River, which operates the casinos, says both facilities are being aggressively cleaned and more hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed. Employees and visitors who don't feel well are being asked to stay home.

The casinos generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the state annually.

___

