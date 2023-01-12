Proud Boys sedition trial to open 2 years after Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are expected to outline their case Thursday against former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants, who are charged with seditious conspiracy in one of the most consequential cases to emerge from the Capitol riot.
Opening statements in federal court would come just more than two years after Proud Boys members stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as part of what prosecutors say was a desperate plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House after he defeated President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.