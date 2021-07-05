Protesters scale Rapid City grain mill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Protesters climbed a grain mill in downtown Rapid City and hung an giant upside down American flag on the building to protest mistreatment of American Indians.

The Rapid City Journal reported the “Fourth of You Lie” protest began at a park on Sunday evening. Candi Brings Plenty, an organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, read a list of demands that included forming releasing police disciplinary records, calling for external reviews of police brutality allegations and creating an American Indian commission.