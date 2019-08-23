Protest over detention of activist, son

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama protest is focused on the detention of an immigrant rights activist and his son.

More than 20 protesters circled the Etowah County Detention Center in Gadsden Friday chanting for the release of Marcos and Juan Baltazar.

AL.com reports that the two were taken into custody by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Thursday during a routine check-in.

The Adelante organization says Baltazar came to the United States three years ago from Guatemala with Juan after his wife died. ICE stopped him at the Mexican border but let him go as long as he regularly checked in with ICE.

ICE told said Thursday that Baltazar was detained because he is no longer the sole caregiver for a minor child. Juan recently turned 18 so his status also changed.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews